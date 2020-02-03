Everyone was swooning over last night’s episode of Call The Midwife

Call The Midwife had us melting in our seats last night. The heartfelt episode was the perfect antidote after a miserable and long January.

There were so many emotional and touching moments in Sunday night’s episode, but our personal favourite had to be Doctor Turner and Shelagh finally spending time together.

The couple had been spending more and more time apart due to Doctor Turner’s hectic schedule and we started to feel so sorry for Shelagh.

Reason why I'm single: Patrick and Shelagh have given me incredibly high standards and I now know how a relationship should be and I won't settle for anything less.#CallTheMidwife @CallTheMidwife1 pic.twitter.com/i12gGxzGPl — Aimee (@turnersctm) February 2, 2020

Patrick was missing out on family dinners, TV nights and day trips, leaving Shelagh and the kids missing him terribly.

The couple were spending such little time together that even the children started to notice, including their eldest son Timothy.

The teenager decided to take matters into his own hands when his little sisters won two tickets to see The Sound of Music at the local cinema.

The Turner children selflessly gave the tickets to their mum and dad who finally had the chance to spend some one-on-one time together.

Our hearts completely dropped when Patrick and Shelagh were walking arm and arm through Poplar, looking as loved up as ever after watching the classic Julie Andrews movie.

But it was when Patrick surprised Shelagh with a bunch of flowers, similar to edelweiss, that really tugged on our heart strings.

The couple reminded us just how important it is to spend quality time with the ones you love, especially when that involves chips and cinema trips.

Call The Midwife continues on BBC One next Sunday.