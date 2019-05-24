Everyone is praising Stacey Solomon’s natural post-birth photo

Yesterday was certainly an overwhelming day for mum-of-three Stacey Solomon who gave birth to her third child a little earlier than planned.

The Loose Women panellist still had another few weeks to go until her due date but baby didn’t want to wait around any longer.

In an emotional Instagram post, Stacey’s partner Joe revealed that their baby was born on the morning of May 23.

The proud dad couldn’t help but gush about Stacey, “I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super-human. I am forever in awe.”

And he wasn’t the only one full of praise for the incredible mum.

Fans of Stacey were touched by the honest post-birth photo she shared to confirm the news. These days, we are bombarded with perfectly polished post-birth snaps from celebrities and influencers alike.

They don’t have a hair out of place, their makeup is flawless and their pyjamas pristine, but that isn’t real life.

We all know how exhausting labour is. We all know you don’t look like you just walked off the runway after giving birth to baby.

You’re sweaty and bloody and shattered, but beyond overjoyed when the nurse lets you hold your tiny tot for the very first time.

The image of Stacey cradling her newborn in her hospital bed has received heaps of praise and we’re not surprised. It may not be like the other images we see, but it is what every mum needs to see.

Fans commented on the natural photo, “An absolutely awesome photo depicting real life.”

Another added: “Such a fabulous picture. It’s so natural.”

“What a perfectly natural picture, congratulations,” said one fan.

Stacey’s honesty is a breath of fresh air that we desperately need more of online.