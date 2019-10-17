Tesco and McVitie’s join forces to raise vital funds for Temple Street

Tesco Ireland and McVitie’s today announced details of a new partnership that sees both brands donating 10c to Temple Street for every pack of McVitie’s biscuits sold in Tesco stores and online over the next four weeks.

All funds raised will help Temple Street to purchase eight new beds and mattresses for a vital new ward, which consists of eight isolation rooms for treating Temple Street’s most vulnerable patients.

The promotion will run across all packs of McVitie’s biscuits for the next four weeks until November 12 and will be supported by in store POS and social media to remind customers that when they are enjoying a well-earned biscuit break, they will be helping to raise vital funds for Temple Street.

Emma Barrett, Head of Corporate Development, Temple Street Foundation said: “We’re so grateful to Tesco Ireland and McVitie’s for their support. Every pack sold will play its part in helping us to continue to provide life-saving treatment and facilities for sick children in Ireland.”

Niamh Twyford, Head of Marketing at McVitie’s said “McVitie’s wants to take this moment to give back. This partnership with Tesco Ireland is about encouraging people to recognise the work that the incredible staff of Temple Street do to help sick children in Ireland. It means while enjoying an 11 o’clock break or an after-dinner cup of tea and biscuit, consumers can know they have also helped in raising much needed funds for Temple Street.”

Each year Temple Street treats over 150,000 children from across the country and operates the busiest A&E department in Europe. For thousands of children, Temple Street is the only hospital in Ireland in which they can be treated. Through the charity partner programme, Tesco colleagues and customers can help little people from all over Ireland get better and be real life heroes to children attending the hospital.

Temple Street has been Tesco Ireland’s charity partner since October 2014 and to-date Tesco Ireland has raised €4.5 million in aid of the little heroes of Temple Street.