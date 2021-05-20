Every Episode of The Walking Dead is landing on Disney+ this summer

Being in lockdown for over a year now has helped us catch up on all of those wonderful shows we’ve been meaning to get to. We binged Schitt’s Creek and finally finished Modern Family. We’re all caught up on Grey’s Anatomy and flew through New Girl last summer — so now what?

Well, thanks to Disney+ we can now watch every episode of the hugely popular zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, as it lands on the streaming service later this summer.

This classic horror show takes place in a post apocalyptic world overrun by flesh-eating zombies. It features a wide ensemble cast of survivors whose sole purpose on Earth right now is to stay alive, while escaping the near-constant threat of attacks from zombies, otherwise known as ‘Walkers’.

Of course Walkers aren’t the only threat they need to worry about though, as gangs form, new laws are made and civilisation as we know it collapses.

Cultivating a devoted fan base over the years, The Walking Dead is based on a comic book series of the same name written by Robert Kirkman. The show has been running for 10 seasons now, with the final eleventh season due to air this August.

EVERY. EPISODE. EVER. Clear your schedule, Rick, Michonne, Carol and Daryl have found a new home. All 10 seasons of the global phenomenon #TheWalkingDead streaming July 2 on Star on Disney+. Final season drops this August! pic.twitter.com/Kal2JefdYU — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) May 20, 2021

Original fans of the show can gear themselves up for an epic re-watch just before the final season airs, as The Walking Dead is landing on Disney plus in just a matter of weeks, on July 2!