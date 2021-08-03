Ever wanted to customise your own perfume? This could be your chance!

When we pick out a perfume, it’s because we adore the scent and find it encapsulates our essence, our signature, sending a message out to the world about who we are. We invest in them, and make them our go-tos for years, lovingly storing the little bottles among our essentials.

But do you ever get a little…bored?

The same scent over and over, the same bottle, so used to the fragrance that you nearly don’t even smell it anymore? We’re all craving something different at the moment and are trying to switch up stale routines and repetitive parts of our lives – so why not do the same with your scent?

Judith Leiber, an American luxury brand, has announced the arrival of a new women’s fragrance, More is More!, featuring seven luxurious scents encapsulated in one innovative bottle. Inspired by the brand’s iconic heritage and playful spirit, More is More! was created in partnership with leading fragrance company, Viviana London.

More is More! Is the world-first refillable bottle design with unique opportunities for customisation. Consumers can build their own signature fragrance and select one, two or all three scents by toggling the crystal sliders. This offers playful personalisation throughout the day that can be layered into the night; making it the perfect gift for friends and family!

“We’re thrilled to introduce a new fragrance that gives our fans the freedom to express themselves,” said Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Creative Director of Judith Leiber. “Novelty is in Judith Leiber’s brand DNA. We select our bags to match our mood, so why not our fragrance? Find your signature scent. Make a statement and have fun with it!”

The unique and sustainable design of the bottle offers the user to refill their favourite scents when running low. The corresponding 25ml refills for each of the chambers to recharge your More is More! 75ml perfume bottle are priced at €39 each.

Check out the scent options below to find your signature scent!

More Gourmand!

The fragrance opens with notes of blackcurrant absolute and mandarin. Rich gingerbread and rose petals create a sensual heart, which lasts 12 hours on the skin. Strong vanilla and cashmere woods carry the gourmand, edible notes long into the night. More Gourmand! Is indulgent on its own, but if you want to add more layers, feel free to mix it with More Zest! To create a bright citrus that is rich yet sparkling. For an addictive, sexy scent, mix it with More Floral!

More Zest!

Sparkling with fizz, this fragrance opens with thirst-quenching grapefruit, fresh lemongrass and sunny green bergamot. After this citrus explosion settles, you will smell orris, originating from the Iris flower root and Peony. Notes of sandalwood and cedarwood melt into your skin and last into the night. Play with this spirited perfume by layering with More Gourmand! for a fresh, fruity, vanilla composition. Combine with More Floral! for a crisp, intense, white floral fragrance.

More Floral!

At first, you’ll smell fresh pink pepper and mandarin, which then gives way to a magnificent bloom of flowers. Ylang ylang and orchid carry the heart of this bouquet composition. Coconut wood adds creaminess, while patchouli gives strength, which helps the floral notes last longer. Add an addictive sexy edge with More Gourmand! If you prefer something more zen, layer on More Zest!

“In an increasingly digital world, claiming your own unique taste and personality has become vital. More is More! by Judith Leiber is an innovative perfume bottle where you have three different scents that you can mix and match to create up to seven different fragrances which all have their own individuality and personality,” said Mike Edwards, Managing Director at Viviana London. “I am so excited to give the Judith Leiber customer what they want in a fragrance – the ability to customise!”

Judith Leiber More is More! is available on judithleibermoreismore.com and is priced at €145.