Episode titles for Stranger Things Season 5 have been confirmed

The titles of the episodes in Season 5 of Stranger Things have finally been announced.

The fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series is set to hit the streaming platform in 2025.

As fans wait for more details about the release of the highly-anticipated show, Netflix have confirmed the name of each of the upcoming episodes.

Sharing a teaser trailer online, the Stranger Things social media team shared the titles in a video captioned, “In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins. Stranger Things 5 coming 2025”.

As the iconic theme tune plays, the footage reveals that the eight episodes are called The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape From Camazotz, and The Bridge, while the very last episode of the series will be titled, The Rightside Up”.

Many fans took to the comments of the Instagram post to share their excitement over the episode insight.

One fan wrote, “One last adventure begins? Omg I'm not ready”.

“THE RIGHTSIDE UP IS SUCH A SICKENING TITLE FOR THE LAST EPISODE”, penned another fan.

A third commenter admitted, “im not ready to say goodbye to this show”.

Since the caption reveals that this season is set in fall 1987, Netflix has confirmed that the time-jump between Season 4 and Season 5 is roughly 18 months in the show’s story.

Filming for the final season started in January of this year and by July, production was already half-way completed.

David Harbour, who plays the role of Jim Hopper, recently spoke at the Happy Sad Confused podcast’s 10th-anniversary celebration where he revealed that in season 5 episode 8, “They land the plane, and it is the best episode they’ve ever done.”

Stranger Things lands on Netflix in 2025.