Engaged and Expecting: Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail to marry

Huge congratulations are in order for Michelle Williams who is engaged to Hamilton actor Thomas Kail. Not only is the actress set to tie the knot, but she is also pregnant with their first child. The Dawson's Creek alum and the Tony winner will welcome their first child together in 2020.

According to People, the lovebirds were spotted purchasing baby clothes at a store in London, where Michelle is currently filming Venom 2.

Michelle is already mum to 14-year-old daughter Matilda from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger. It is believed her daughter played matchmaker to her mum and the Broadway star.

There's no doubt 2020 is going to be quite the special year for Michelle.