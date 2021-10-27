Emmerdale’s Danny Miller & fiancée Steph Jones welcome first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Emmerdale actor Danny Miller who has welcomed the birth of his first child with fiancée Steph Jones.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the 30-year-old soap star announced the wonderful news and shared a sweet black and white photo of his tiny tot’s little fist tightly clutching onto his mum and dad.

“I was lucky enough to find someone who shines bright enough to lead me out of the dark, but I never imagined to be lead to the brightest place imaginable,” the new-dad, who plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale, gushed in the caption.

Meanwhile, Steph shared the same adorable snap to her own Instagram page, writing, “I never realised the happiness a child brings you. Thank you @danny_b_miller for showing me true happiness and being the best support imaginable!”

Replying to Steph in the comment section, Danny lovingly wrote, “I am in absolute awe of you and our beautiful baby! Thank you for completing my life and I promise I’ll look after you both and love you both forever.”

At the moment, both Danny and Steph have yet to share any details about their new bundle of joy, including the name or sex.

Of course it wasn’t long until both Danny and Steph’s wonderful announcement posts were flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

Fellow Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick sweetly wrote, “Congratulations to you both”.

“This has filled me with so much joy!” gushed another Emmerdale star, Joe-Warren Plant, adding, “Congratulations to you both”.

This wonderful news is even more special for the new parents, after their miraculous fertility journey.

In May of this year, Danny revealed that he and Steph found out that they were pregnant just days before they were due to start the IVF process, as they were told that they wouldn’t be able to conceive naturally.

“We’ve done so many tests that were negative, so I wasn’t expecting it to be positive. I couldn’t believe it,” Steph explained in a previous interview with OK! Magazine.

Continuing, Danny said, “It was unbelievable because we’d been told it probably wasn’t going to happen for us naturally, so we just feel so incredibly lucky. We’re very humbled by it as we know not everyone is as lucky.”

“It was a massive surprise because emotionally we’d been psyching ourselves up for IVF. It was meant to be,” Steph exclaimed.

Huge congratulations to both Danny and Steph on this wonderful new chapter.