Emmerdale’s Danny Miller and fiancé are expecting a miracle baby

Emmerdale star Danny Miller couldn’t be more delighted to announce that he and his girlfriend Steph Jones are not only engaged, but they’re also expecting their first child together after a harrowing fertility journey.

The soon-to-be parents had been trying to conceive for over a year when Steph, a midwife, found out she was pregnant with their miracle baby mere days before the couple were due to start IVF treatment this past February.

"Finally get to post this with a the happiest of tears in my eyes," Danny wrote on Instagram this morning, adding, "I am in awe of you @stephjones1710. Thank you for making our family complete with life’s biggest gift. I’ll devote my life to making you both safe and happy."

Explaining their emotional story in an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, Steph said, “We’ve done so many tests that were negative, so I wasn’t expecting it to be positive. I couldn’t believe it.”

Continuing, Danny, who plays Aaron Dingle on Emmerdale, added, “It was unbelievable because we’d been told it probably wasn’t going to happen for us naturally, so we just feel so incredibly lucky. We’re very humbled by it as we know not everyone is as lucky.”

“It was a massive surprise because emotionally we’d been psyching ourselves up for IVF. It was meant to be,” Steph exclaimed.

While the couple have been dating for two years now, Danny (30) and Steph (29) actually go way back, having met in primary school. This past January, a month before the couple found out that they were expecting, Danny finally popped the question and asked Steph to marry him while the two were on holidays in the Caribbean.

Huge congratulations to both Danny and Steph on this wonderful new chapter.