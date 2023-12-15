Emmerdale stars pay tribute as Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

The death has been announced of Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell.

Steve, who was best known for his role as Zak Dingle, passed away at the age of 77.

The team behind the ITV soap took to social media to confirm his death, alongside some memorable photos of himself with his fellow Dingle castmates.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Emmerdale can confirm that Steve Halliwell, our beloved Zak Dingle, has peacefully passed away,” they began in their caption.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones through this very difficult time, and we’d request that their privacy is respected as they grieve for his loss,” they wrote, before paying tribute to Steve.

“Steve will forever be synonymous with Emmerdale. The proud defender and head of the Dingle family. Heart and humour in all he did, it has been and always will be impossible not to smile when you think of him,” they concluded.

Credit: ITV

A statement from Steve’s family was also included, which read: “He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him. He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him.”

“We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn’t want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived,” they added.

Many Emmerdale stars past and present have since taken to the post's comments section to express their sympathies.

Credit: ITV

“A wonderful man, will be greatly missed. Thinking of his family at this sad time, rest in peace Steve,” replied Michelle Hardwick, known for her role as Vanessa Woodfield.

“What a man and what a legacy. So many incredible memories. We had some fun. God Bless,” praised Kelvin Fletcher, who portrayed Andy Sugden.

“Rest in peace Steve, such an amazing man,” added Amelia Flanagan, otherwise known as April Windsor.