Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle & wife announce birth of baby no.3

The Kontzle family is growing!

Congratulations are in order for Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle and his wife Mimi as they have announced the birth of their third child.

The happy couple shared the exciting news with OK! And revealed that Mimi’s due date was at the end of November but she was induced last Wednesday and welcomed their bundle of joy on Friday.

They said, “We're excited to announce that on Friday 18th November we were blessed with our third child. Mummy did amazing and both her and the baby are healthy and well”.

Jay, known for his role as Billy Fletcher in the ITV soap, jokingly added, “Here’s hoping it’s our last!”.

The pair revealed they were expecting their third child during the summer, which Jay was very shocked to hear when Mimi told him the news.

“Mimi called me during my lunch break on set and told me. I was sitting eating lunch in the sun and all of a sudden I went hot and started dripping with sweat. I was a bit shocked!”.

32-year-old Jay continued, “Before that, Mimi had said she wanted to get a pregnancy test and I said, ‘A pregnancy test? That’s a lot of money that, especially with the cost of living going up’”.

“Then I was in work and she decided to throw a spanner in the works over lunch!”.

When Mimi recalled the special day she told Jay she was pregnant and said, “I rang him and said, ‘You’re never going to guess what? I’m pregnant!’ He replied, ‘You’re not!’ and I said, ‘I am!’”.

Jay and Mimi tied the knot in 2017 and are already parents to six-year-old KaiBo and four-year-old Zian.

Jay and Mimi are yet to announce their new tot’s name but have previously said they would be picking another Chinese name for the baby, just like their other children.

“Both our kids have Chinese names, so it will be another Chinese name. I am Chinese, so it’s tradition really”. We can't wait to see which moniker the couple choose!