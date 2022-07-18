Emmerdale’s Jay Kontzle revealed he’s expecting third child with wife Mimi

Emmerdale actor Jay Kontzle has announced that he is soon going to be a dad-of-three as his wife Mimi is pregnant for a third time.

The 31-year-old shared the news with OK!, and said that he was completely shocked when his 32-year-old wife told him she was pregnant.

Jay revealed that Mimi shared the exciting news with him while he was at work filming Emmerdale. “Mimi called me during my lunch break on set and told me. I was sitting eating lunch in the sun and all of a sudden I went hot and started dripping with sweat. I was a bit shocked!”.

Jay, who’s known for playing Billy Fletcher in the ITV soap continued, “Before that, Mimi had said she wanted to get a pregnancy test and I said, ‘A pregnancy test? That’s a lot of money that, especially with the cost of living going up’”.

“Then I was in work and she decided to throw a spanner in the works over lunch!”.

Mimi also recalled the day she told Jay she was pregnant and said, “I rang him and said, ‘You’re never going to guess what? I’m pregnant!’ He replied, ‘You’re not!’ and I said, ‘I am!’”.

Jay and Mimi says they will find out the gender soon and will be picking another Chinese name for the tot, just like their other children. “Both our kids have Chinese names, so it will be another Chinese name. I am Chinese, so it’s tradition really”.

The happy couple also revealed that their baby is due to be born at the end of November.

Jay and Mimi tied the knot in 2017 and are already parents to six-year-old KaiBo and four-year-old Zian. Their children are so excited to have a younger sibling joining their family. Mimi revealed, “They can’t wait. They’re at the age where they can really help and KaiBo is like a little second mum anyway”.