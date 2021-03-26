Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary welcome their first baby

Does anyone else feel like we’re in the midst of a celebrity baby boom lately! We certainly do — especially after hearing today that Hollywood star Emma Stone has given birth to her first child.

It was confirmed by TMZ on Friday morning that the La La Land actress and her husband Dave McCary welcomed the birth of their first child a few weeks ago on Saturday, March 13.

However, as the parents are notoriously private about their personal lives, the couple have yet to share any details about their new little bundle of joy, including their gender or name.

In fact, it was only reported that Emma was pregnant this past January, after she was papped out and about in LA, cradling her growing baby bump. The exciting news was then confirmed by a source to US Weekly.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing,” the source explained.

“She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in,” they added.

Emma and Dave first met in 2016 while she was hosting Saturday Night Live, where he worked as a segment director. Hitting it off, the pair then announced their engagement in December 2019.

Keeping their budding relationship largely under-wraps, the Oscar-winning actress and her beau secretly tied the knot last year, with People confirming the news this past September.

Congratulations to both Emma and Dave on this exciting new chapter!