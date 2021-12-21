Emily in Paris S2: Trailer, new cast members, plot details and more!

Emily in Paris season two is landing on Netflix tomorrow, just in time for the festive season, and we couldn’t be more excited!

The fun-filled, lighthearted dramedy first captured our hearts when it premiered on the streaming service in October 2020, quickly becoming one of the most watched shows on the platform and watched by 58 million households during its first month.

This Christmas, Emily in Paris is giving us the best gift of all: a chance to live vicariously through fashionable marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she lives out everyone’s fantasy of spending a year in France. Whether she’s traveling to Saint-Tropez, visiting Versailles, or strolling through Père Lachaise, the new season is every Francophile’s dream.

With season two mere hours away, we decided to do a deep dive, looking into the second season from the new cast members we’re being introduced to, to major plot details, the trailer and more!

What can we expect from Emily in Paris season two?

In the show’s second season, which debuts tomorrow, Emily is attempting to throw herself into work at Savoir after stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) — who has stayed in Paris to open his new restaurant — and her first French friend, Camille (Camille Razat).

But it’s not going to be easy. “Emily has to make a very distinct separation between her personal life and her professional life”, says Collins of Season 2. “Camille is one of her closest friends in Paris, and she’s also a colleague and client at Savoir. Pursuing Gabriel would potentially interfere with both a friendship and her career, which continues to be extremely important to Emily.”

Who will we see in Emily in Paris season two?

Fans can look forward to seeing all of their favourite characters make a return for season two, including Emily, her best friend Mindy Chen, Sylvie, Emily’s Miranda Priestly-esk boss and of course the hunky Gabriel.

Also important to Emily this season is Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a British expat she meets in French class. “[He] comes from London and unlike Emily is totally disinterested in Paris,” says series creator Darren Star. “He really doesn’t want to be here, doesn’t find the country appealing, and is only here for his job. When they meet in French class, they’re really opposites, but they’re still both outsiders in a new city. That connects them.”

Other new actors being introduced in season two include American actor, playwright and philanthropist Jeremy O. Harris who has taken on this new role as “an iconic fashion designer”, and French actor and producer, Arnaud Binard, who will be guest-starring as “the party boy owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub.”

When will season two of Emily in Paris be released?

Tomorrow, December 22 on Netflix.

Emily in Paris official trailer: