Emily Blackwell recalls when she discovered pregnancy with first child

Emily Blackwell has revealed the moment that she discovered she was pregnant!

Earlier this month, the Made In Chelsea star announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jordan Oldershaw.

Now, a few days on from sharing her baby joy, Emily has chosen to share the special moment that she found out about her pregnancy, and also the moment that she decided to tell Jordan.

Last night, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to unveil an adorable video montage, beginning with Emily reacting to her positive pregnancy test.

The video then cuts to the mum-to-be surprising Jordan in their bedroom with a baby grow and three positive pregnancy tests.

Later in the video, Emily also chose to share footage from one of their baby scans, as well as several moments of the parents-to-be telling their loved ones about their pregnancy.

“Some wholesome content for you all on a Sunday,” Emily penned in her caption.

In her comments section, Jordan went on to post an additional insight into the moment Emily told him about their baby joy, as he wrote teasingly: “Emily said get home quick, I’ve got you something… thought it was some cheeky snacks.”

Many of Emily’s followers have since been reacting to the video and sending her their continued well-wishes.

“Just so lovely, congrats to you both,” one fan exclaimed.

“Oh I love this! Such lovely reactions from everyone!” another gushed.

“Beautiful, can't wait to see this next chapter x,” a third fan added.

On September 6, Emily and Jordan thrilled their fanbase when they announced their pregnancy with their first child.

At the time, the happy couple took to Instagram to post several black-and-white photos, showcasing their first pregnancy photoshoot.

In the images, they chose to display Emily’s bare blossoming bump for the first time, as well as their positive pregnancy test and a sonogram photo.

“It’s giving Mum and Dad,” the pair teased in their caption, before adding: “All we’ve ever dreamed of and more.”