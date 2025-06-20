Emily Atack unveils rare snaps of son Barney for his first birthday

Emily Atack is celebrating!

One year ago today (June 20), the Rivals star and her partner Alistair Garner became parents for the first time with the birth of their son, Barney.

Now, to mark his first birthday, Emily has chosen to share a rare glimpse of her little one, and has penned an emotional tribute to him.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to reveal several photos from throughout Barney’s first year of life, including snaps taken moments after his birth, and some never-before-seen pregnancy bump images.

“Happy 1st birthday to our son Barney James Garner. The Baby Barn Owl,” Emily gushed alongside the sweet photos.

“I’ve dreamt of you my whole life. It was always you. I love you beyond words, our beautiful, BEAUTIFUL boy,” The Inbetweeners actress continued.

Emily finished her message by writing: “You are so cherished my heart could burst.”

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Emily’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to her comments section to express their own well-wishes to her son.

“Wow! A whole year? Amazing!! happy birthday Barney xxx,” replied Strictly: It Takes Two presenter Fleur East.

“Happy birthday Barney you legend! X,” commented former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

“Happy birthday STUNZ little Barney,” added documentarian Stacey Dooley.

In December 2023, Emily surprised her fans with the news that she was expecting her first child.

“Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!! I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me,” she announced, as she shared a glimpse of her pregnancy bump.

Then, last June, the comedian confirmed on Instagram that she had safely welcomed her son Barney into the world. At the time, Emily unveiled the first photo on Instagram of the family-of-three together.

“We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true,” she wrote in her caption.