Emily Atack calls out pregnancy misinformation with first child

Emily Atack has called out the spreading of misinformation about her pregnancy.

The former star of The Inbetweeners announced in December that she is expecting her first child.

Throughout her pregnancy, Emily has remained relatively private about her experience, choosing only to divulge that she will be welcoming a baby boy.

Now, as she prepares to become a mum in the next few months, the 34-year-old has hit back at claims that she is due to give birth ‘any day now’.

Earlier today, Emily took to her Instagram stories and penned an open letter regarding the issue.

“Seeing some pretty awful things written about me and questioning my due date. I have never once shared my due date publicly. The press literally just made it up depending on how ‘heavily pregnant’ or knackered I look,” she penned, before going on to admit the truth behind her initial pregnancy announcement.

“I was forced to have to announce my pregnancy WAY earlier than I wanted to, because the press found out about it and said they were going to print it. To which they then decided themselves how far gone I was, and have decided ever since the status of my pregnancy,” Emily wrote.

“They are now deciding that I am just ‘days away’ from my due date. Which isn’t true. Saying untrue things like that and stating them as fact about my own baby as you can imagine makes me SO anxious, at an already incredibly scary time,” the actress confessed.

Emily concluded her update by noting: “He’s not ready yet, just go easy!”

On December 30, the comedian surprised her fanbase when she confirmed her pregnancy with her first child.

Posting a black-and-white snap of herself lying in bed with her baby bump, Emily wrote at the time: “I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me.”