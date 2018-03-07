Emergency service workers can get a free blow-dry at this Cork Salon

While the adverse weather last week caused delays and difficulties across the country, one of the most wonderful parts of Storm Emma was seeing how communities came together to keep people safe.

Emergency service workers especially worked around the clock to help others.

Cork hair salon Fenns Hair Design has decided to recognise these dedicated people by offering a free blow-dry to gardaí, paramedics, prison officers, medical staff, members of the fire brigade, and army personnel.

All they ask is that emergency service workers call them up before coming and arrive with their ID. The offer remains in place until Friday.

"We had the CHOICE of whether to come to work or not and some of us enjoyed some snow. But as I said we had a CHOICE, you didn't!" Fenns Hair Design wrote on their Facebook page.

What a wonderful way to spread the love!

If you or anyone you know falls under the requirements for a free blow-dry, you can call Fenns Hair Design at 021 427 9247.

And a big thank you to all of those who braved the snow and ice to assist others! We appreciate your commitment and hard work.