Emerald Park reveals partnership with JAM to aid inclusivity

Emerald Park has proudly announced that they are partnering with JAM – Just a Minute. The collaboration between the pair is marking an important step in the theme park and zoo’s commitment to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all its guests.

The JAM Card, developed by NOW Group, is a simple yet powerful tool that allows individuals with hidden disabilities or communication barriers to discreetly ask for ‘Just A Minute’ of patience when they need it.

Emerald Park is also introducing a new social stories initiative in conjunction with JAM. This document is designed to assist guests who may have additional needs by providing detailed information about what to expect during their visit.

This helpful guide highlights areas of the park that may be highly sensory or potentially overwhelming. This will aid guests to plan their visit with confidence and ease ahead of arrival.

To support the initiative even further, Emerald Park staff are currently undergoing extensive training with JAM. This training introduces the JAM Card concept and provides a deeper understanding of hidden disabilities and communication barriers, ensuring that every team member is equipped to offer the highest level of service and support to all visitors to the park.

Guests will also notice the presence of JAM Cards throughout Emerald Park in the form of posters, staff lanyard badges, and strut cards. This will raise awareness and remind everyone of the theme park and zoo’s commitment to inclusivity.

Charles Coyle, Managing Director of Emerald Park, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership as he revealed, “We are thrilled to partner with JAM and introduce the JAM Card and social stories initiative to Emerald Park. Our aim is to create a supportive and inclusive environment where all our guests feel comfortable. This collaboration is a significant step towards achieving that goal, and we are dedicated to ensuring every visitor has a memorable experience at Emerald Park”.

Speaking about the partnership with Emerald Park, Nicola Tipping, Business Development Manager at NOW Group said, “As Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, Emerald Park attracts thousands of families each year, many who will be dealing with hidden disabilities, so we are thrilled to welcome them onboard as a JAM (Just A Minute) Partner, demonstrating the parks commitment to accessibility and inclusion”.

“It is great to see companies stepping up and recognising the value of investing in training their staff to provide great customer service for people with both visible and hidden disabilities”.

Nicola added, “Since launching the JAM Card initiative in 2012, the scheme has been a resounding success with more than 2,500 organisations across the region participating in the training programme. It may be ‘Just A Minute’ but that extra time and understanding can really support and comfort those with communications barriers, helping to give them equal access to the services they need every day”.