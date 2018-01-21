Embracing the great outdoors could help promote a postive body image

There a few women out there who don't struggle with body image in some shape or form.

Between airbrushed models and #spon posts, we are constantly bombarded with unrealistic beauty expectations, which can in turn give us a skewed perception of our own self-image.

While we might look to certain influencers for inspiration or guidance, it's almost impossible not to compare ourselves to them in the process.

It's a vicious cycling of motivation vs self-loathing, and given that most of us are consuming an unholy amount of media on a daily basis, it's no surprise that a digital detox could do wonders for our self-confidence.

New research conducted at the Anglia Ruskin University has found that green space can work wonders when it comes to promoting a positive body image – and you don't even need to step outside.

In three studies, students at the university were shown photographs of both natural and built-up environments – the results of which showed that the exposure to the great outdoors, be that through reality or the viewing of an image, was of huge benefit to a person's self-image.

A fourth study involved members of the public walking in both environments around Hamstead Health and Primrose Hill – which also found that those walking in the natural environment displayed “significantly higher body appreciation.”

The research, published in the journal Body Image, claims that exposure to natural environments promotes respect for the body as well as a rejection of rigid ideas around appearance.

“There are several reasons why exposure to nature could be having this effect on positive body image,” says Viren Swami, Professor of Social Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University and lead author of the study.

“It might be that it distances people, physically and mentally, from appearance-focused situations that are one of the causes of negative body image.”

“Access to nature may also mean that individuals spend more time outdoors engaging in activities that focus attention on the body’s functionality rather than aesthetics.”

So, if you're feeling down about you're appearance, ditch the phone and set a date with Mother Nature.