Elton John announces Dublin gig as part of 300 date farwell tour

Earlier today, it was reported that Elton John would likely announce his retirement at a joint press conference in London and New York this evening.

And while the singer did infact confirm that his time on stage will soon come to and end, he isn't letting his epic career finish without a bang.

With that, the legendary performer has announced his 300+ date Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour which promises to bring fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.

The yellow brick road leads to… The #EltonFarewellTour! Get tickets for Elton's final tour and watch the incredible Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour launch video at https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/pyiPP3KHuN — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Global Tour kicks off in the US On September 8 2018, and will travel to Europe, Asia, Australia and South American before finishing in North America in 2021.

The epic tour will arrive at Dublin's 3Arena on June 12, 2018.

Tickets for 3Arena Dublin go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 9 at 9am from all usual Ticketmaster outlets. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.