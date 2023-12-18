Ellie Leach breaks silence after Strictly Come Dancing win

Ellie Leach has broken her silence after being crowned champion of Strictly Come Dancing alongside her professional partner Vito Coppola.

The pair were competing in the final over the weekend against Layton Williams and his dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, and Bobby Brazier and his pro partner Dianne Buswell, when they were announced as winners of the series.

After being awarded the Glitterball trophy, Ellie and Vito have been soaking up their success over the weekend and have now broken their silence on winning.

The pair appeared on This Morning earlier today, where they reflected on their time on the show and revealed how they celebrated their win.

Ellie admitted, “I was genuinely speechless and the fact that you were crying… we were just so, so grateful and couldn’t believe it”.

“To be in the final was incredible, especially with Layton and Nikita and Bobby and Dianne”, the former Coronation Street actress revealed.

She added, “I still feel like it’s never gonna feel real that we won”.

Ellie then shared details of the relaxing and low-key way she celebrated her Strictly win by saying, “Yesterday when I woke up, I was like, ‘What is going on?’, and then I just laid in bed all day and went for tea with my family which was really, really nice”.

“And then this morning when I woke up I was like, ‘Oh we don't have training anymore’”.

Professional dancer Vito also shared an insight into how he marked his win over the weekend by explaining he was ‘eating the whole day yesterday’.

“I have eaten so much, all day, so much chocolate and everything I had in the fridge”, he admitted through laughter.

After being announced as a Strictly champion on Saturday night, Ellie, who is now the youngest star to win the competition, told Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, “I actually genuinely cannot believe this”.