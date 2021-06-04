Ellie Goulding shared the very first snapshots of her baby boy

British singer Ellie Goulding is now a mum after welcoming the birth of her first child, a bouncing baby boy, just one month ago with her art dealer husband Caspar Jopling.

Ellie has been notoriously private about her pregnancy, only announcing the wonderful news when she was already 30-weeks along.

Now that her baby boy is here in the world, Ellie and Caspar have been keeping their little one out of the public eye and have chosen not to share any photos of their son online.

However, on Thursday evening, the 34-year-old songstress shared a rare emotional video montage, showing off her pregnancy journey. Ellie showed off the early days of pregnancy where she was seen sporting a small bump, she shared a sweet snapshot of her baby boy’s scan, bringing us along on pregnancy workouts and photoshoots.

Towards the end of the video we get the first glimpses of Ellie and Caspar’s baby boy, whom they sweetly named Arthur Ever Winter Jopling. In one of the shots, we see Ellie pushing their little one along in his pram. Meanwhile the second shot gives us a real glimpse at baby Arthur as we see Ellie snuggling with her son, who’s laying on her chest in bed.

@elliegoulding

“Dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year,” the new-mum wrote in the caption, followed by three fire emojis. “Think it might be the greatest yet- shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs (Produced by @casparjopling ),” she lovingly added.