Ellie Goulding is getting married tomorrow and her guest list is fab

English songstress Ellie Goulding is marrying her art dealer boyfriend Caspar Jopling tomorrow and it sounds like the 32-year-old has planned the most lavish day.

The lovebirds have invited a whopping 300 guests to their nuptials at the stunning Castle Howard.

The posh stately home is certainly one of the most beautiful wedding venues we’ve ever laid eyes on.

The couple have invited the best of the best to their wedding, including members of the royal family. It is believed Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will be in attendance.

It was rumoured that Prince Harry, Ellie’s former love interest, was invited to the wedding but the new dad supposedly declined the invitation.

Popstars Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora will also be attending, as well as model Karlie Kloss who is a dear friend of Ellie’s

Following their ceremony at York Minster on Saturday morning, the couple and their guests will head to Castle Howard for a festival themed celebration.

According to reports, there will be vegan dishes, champagne, VIP pods for guests to relax in and even golf buggies to transport them around the grounds.

It seems like Ellie and Caspar have spared no expense for their wedding celebration.

The Love Me Like You Do singer announced her engagement to Caspar in the most traditional way.

The pair confirmed their engagement by posting a formal notice in The Times last year- could they be more classy?

We are so excited to see the photos from Ellie and Caspar’s special day. There’s no doubt her dress will be to die for.

