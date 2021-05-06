Ellie Goulding announces the adorable name she chose for her baby boy

Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding welcomed the birth of her first child with her husband Caspar Jopling this past weekend, giving birth to a bouncing baby boy.

Announcing the wonderful news, art-dealer Caspar shared an Instagram Story informing everyone that both mum and baby were happy and healthy. However, the new dad kept the details of their little one’s arrival private, including their son’s name.

Now, four days after confirming their baby boy’s birth, the happy parents have revealed the adorable name they chose in such a special way.

Keeping it old school, Ellie and Caspar have announced their son’s name via the births, deaths and marriages section in The Times, where they revealed that they named their baby boy Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

How cute is that? Arthur of course, is of Celtic origins meaning ‘bear’, however it has a particularly special meaning for these new parents as it’s also the name of Ellie’s father, Arthur Goulding.

Sharing a screenshot of the newspaper clipping to his Instagram account, Casper wrote, “It is better to hear the rebuke of the wise, than for a man to hear the song of fools .. not sure what that means exactly [[ ps hi A.E.W.J. ]],” referencing his son’s initials.

Huge congratulations to both Ellie and Caspar on this exciting new adventure.