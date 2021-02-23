Ellie Goulding announces that she’s expecting her first child

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding is about to become a mum! The 34-year-old and her husband Caspar Jopling are happy to announce that they’re expecting their first child together, and that Ellie is currently 30-weeks pregnant.

Revealing the exciting news to British Vogue, Ellie explained that she discovered she was pregnant during her one-year anniversary with her art dealer husband Casper, who she wed in August 2019.

“That was [around] the time when Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out. It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality,” Ellie recalled.

It seems though that pregnant life is suiting Ellie nicely, as she’s become acquainted with her new look. “Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it,” the mum-to-be joked.

It wasn’t all plain sailing though, as Ellie describes her indulgent pregnancy cravings, saying, “I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonalds.”

“And I was kind of terrified, I suddenly wanted all of the bad things! Whatever this baby did when it took over my body was like, ‘Hell no—I do not want broccoli, spinach, collards! I just wanted sugar and carbs’.”

On a more serious note, Goulding goes on to talk about how lonely being pregnant during a pandemic can truly be. “You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely,” she said.

“Because it wasn’t something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on. I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it.”

"The sickness and tiredness was nothing I’d ever experienced before. I feel like it’s a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It’s not always serene and like you’re not always glowing. I’m not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It’s not always going to be easy. [But,] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children,” the singer added.

Huge congratulations to Ellie and Casper — we can’t wait to meet your new little bundle of joy!