Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling welcome baby #1

Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding is now a mum! The 34-year-old welcomed the birth of her first child with her art-dealer husband Caspar Jopling.

Caspar announced the exciting news on his Instagram Stories this past weekend, writing, “Mum and baby both healthy and happy 🙂 Extremely grateful.”

“I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. Thank you x,” the new-dad added.

instagram.com/casparjopling

Ellie revealed her pregnancy back in February when she was already 30-weeks along. Sharing the wonderful news in British Vogue, the Love Me Like You Do singer said she and Caspar unexpectedly found out that they were going to be parents back in August of 2020, while they were celebrating their one year anniversary.

“It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality,” Ellie recalled.

Like many expectant mothers throughout the pandemic, Ellie went on to share how lonely her experience truly was. “You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely,” she said.

“Because it wasn’t something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on. I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it.”

“The sickness and tiredness was nothing I’d ever experienced before. I feel like it’s a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It’s not always serene and like you’re not always glowing. I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children,” the singer added.

Huge congratulations to Ellie and Caspar — we can’t wait to meet their new little bundle of joy!