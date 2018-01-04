Ellen Page marries girlfriend Emma Portner in secret ceremony

Congratulations are in order for actress Ellen Page.

The Juno star has married her long-term girlfriend Emma Portner.

The pair wed in a private ceremony, and the world only became aware when the couple posted some artistic shots on their wedding rings to their respective Instagram accounts.

A post shared by @ellenpage on Jan 3, 2018 at 12:19pm PST

'I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE,' Emma declared via the social media site.

It's not known exactly when the couple began dating, but they began sharing snaps together last summer.

Emma is a dancer and choreographer who teaches at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City. She also starred in Justin Bieber's Life Is Worth Living music video.

A post shared by Emma Portner (@emmaportner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

Her Instagram plays host to a number of videos in which she showcases her innovative and awestriking dance work.

A huge congratulations to the pair.