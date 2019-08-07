Electic Picnic announce Bonnie Tyler as throwback stage headliner

From B*witched, 5ive, S Club Party, and Ace of Base to Johnny Logan, 2 Unlimited, The Vengaboys and Bananarama; Electric Picnic's throwback stage is undeniably legendary.

The music festival has hosted widely acclaimed acts spanning music's most influential decades, and now two more veteran musicians have been added to the bill.

Bonnie Tyler and Mr Motivator have been announced as the headline acts for Electric Ireland’s Throwback Stage at Electric Picnic, and we're over the moon. Total Eclipse of the Heart is gonna SLAP.

Queen of the power ballads will make her return to the throwback stage following her life-altering performance in 2014, and vintage is well and truly in right now.

Festival-goers are in for a throwback treat this year, as joining the star will be fitness fanatic and the legend of lycra; Mr. Motivator.

He will once again bring his unique brand of unstoppable energy to Stradbally, as well as acrobatic masters Lords of Strut.

The group also announced the details of a very special competition that will give those who missed out on tickets the chance to win their place at the sold-out event of the summer.

To be in with a chance of winning, fans must simply share a boomerang to their Instagram stories recreating the dance move demonstrated by Lords of Strut, tag Electric Ireland and use the hashtag #ThrowbackThrowdown.

Lords of Strut said: “We are absolutely ecstatic to announce the line-up for this year's Electric Ireland Throwback Stage. Talk about legends! We also get to do what we love more than anything – spread the word through dance. And what better reason to get your groove on than to win tickets to the festival of the year. See you there!”

The rumors are true people! We have been announced as one of the acts that will be gracing this year's @ElectricIreland Throwback Stage at @ElectricPicnic alongside legends like

Bonnie Tyler and Mr.Motivator! pic.twitter.com/ZqHMT57XTm — Lords of Strut (@LordsofStrut) August 6, 2019

Bonnie Tyler said: "They don't call it the Electric Ireland Throwback Stage for nothing. After an epic show in 2014 they're bringing me back! I'm ‘between the earth and the stars’ with excitement to return to Electric Picnic this year.

"Irish people have always been among my favourite crowds and I’m sure the Electric Ireland Throwback Stage is going to be no different. Being the queen of the power ballad, I’m looking forward to bringing stacks of energy to Stradbally".

Sending a message from his home in Jamaica, Mr. Motivator said: “Mr. Motivator is going to be In Da House at Electric Picnic. I can’t wait to bring a taste of Caribbean flavour to Electric Ireland’s Throwback stage. I’ll get the crowd working, moving and happy. It’s going to be a blast!”

3) Add it to your Instagram Story and tag @ElectricIreland and use #ThrowbackThrowdown to be entered in for a chance to win

Sometimes all that's left to do is DANCE! pic.twitter.com/FTwgyCn97U — Lords of Strut (@LordsofStrut) August 6, 2019

As energy partner of EP, Electric Ireland installs six kilometres of energy-efficient festoon lighting around the campsites and walkways to guide festival-goers safely around the festival every year.

We can't wait for this year's festival, kicking off on August 30 until September 1. Headline acts include The 1975, Billie Eilish, The Strokes, Hozier and Florence and the Machine.

Feature image: Instagram/@bonnietylerwings