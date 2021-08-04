Eight cute & colourful cardigans to help the transition into autumn

Now that we’re into the month of August, we hate to say it but it’s nearly sweater weather.

That’s right, our long-awaited summer is almost over and soon enough the leaves will be falling off the trees, the evenings will be getting shorter and there’ll be a nice cool crisp in the air. Is it wrong to say that we’re slightly excited?

There’s just something so cosy and magical about those autumn months — plus, it doesn’t hurt that 90% of our wardrobe is made up of comfy knits!

That said, every year we like to browse the aisles and give ourselves a mini wardrobe makeover, to keep things fresh and interesting. This year it’s all about those reliable, transitional pieces.

We’re on the hunt for some new cute and colourful cardigans which will take us from the summer picnic right up to the haunted house. We’re looking for those perfect pieces which embody the fun, free-spirited nature of summer, but still add that extra layer of warmth to keep us nice and toasty as soon as that cool autumn breeze sets in.

Here’s a list of just some of our favourite summer/autumn cardigans, to help inspire your next wardrobe refresh!