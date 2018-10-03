This viral interview with Drew Barrymore is the oddest thing ever

Flipping through the in-flight magazine to pass the time while jet setting is a right of passage for an airline passenger, but for Adam Baron, one article he came across was too, am, interesting not to share with his Twitter followers.

A profile piece on Drew Barrymore in Egypt Air’s Horus Magazine by Aida Tekla is currently going viral for it's distinct content.

Lets look at some of the stand-out quotes, shall we?

It starts off by introducing the actress with a specific emphasis on her love life.

'Despite being unstable in her relationships most of her life, despite the several unsuccessful marriages and despite the busy life of stardom that dominated her life for several years; the beautiful American Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to temporary take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother…’ the magazine reads

It went on to suggest that Drew has been seeking male approval since childhood:

‘It is known that Barrymore has had over 17 relationships, engagements and marriages; psychologists believe that her behaviour is only natural since she lacked the male role model in her life after her parents’ divorce when she was only nine years old.'

This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal. pic.twitter.com/fN3lNHXbL0 — Adam Baron (@adammbaron) October 2, 2018

‘Ever since that time, she has been subconsciously seeking attention and care from a male figure; but unfortunately things do not always go as planned and she has not yet succeeded in any relationships for various reasons.’

Okie doke… so after that stellar introduction, the magazine article goes on to discuss Barrymore's weight.

The question reads: ‘A few years ago, after your last delivery, you gained several kilograms that even your fans accused you of being overweight and neglecting your health. However, today I see you have returned to your previous graceful body; what is your secret?’

Allegedly, Drw responds to this with a smile, and says: ‘I feel overwhelmed when someone tells me that I have regained my image and managed to lose that extra weight, especially that I felt depressed due to the significant increase in my weight after delivering Frankie.'

‘However, I find this a great opportunity to encourage every woman who is overweight to work on regaining her beauty and body, especially that it is not as hard as one may think; it is all about determination and following the appropriate diet under the supervision of a physician.’

We're not so sure about this one…