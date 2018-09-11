Eh? Did you spot this Game of Thrones star at Electric Picnic?

When we're bopping around a major festival like Electric Picnic, it's difficult enough to even run in to our friends, let alone a major celebrity.

However, at this year's EP, Game of Thrones fans were in luck, with one prominent cast member wandering around Stradbally among them.

Natalie Dormer, aka Margaery Tyrell, was chilling down at the festivals now iconic Casa Bacardi area, where there was apparently no shortage of celebs as well as no shortage of craic.

She relaxed backstage with Irish personalities such as Holly Carpenter and the Kehoe sisters.

Natalie was spotted on the Sunday of the festival, ahead of sets by the likes of George Ezra, Nile Rodgers and The Prodigy.

St Vincent and The Kooks also played on the night, with Joey Negro and Krafty Kuts headlining at Casa Bacardi.

The actress opted for a low-maintenance look, donning a chic brown boiler suit.

She added a pair of comfy black runners, and completed the look with oversized shades to frame her face.

We'll be on the look out for the rest of the cast in Stradbally next year…