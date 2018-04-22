Ed Sheeran says his next album will have a completely different sound

Cathy tunes, inoffensive melodies and relatable lyrics are the pillars on which Ed Sheeran has crafted his first three albums, however, it looks like the singer-songwriter could be putting that winning formula to bed for the time being, as he hints a change of direction for his next album.

Released in March of last year, his most recent album Divide went multi-platinum across the globe, however he said not concerned if his new music does not do well commercially.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the 27-year-old explained how he does not want to give into the pressure of making another hit record.

"The next record I'm making isn't a pop album and the reason is people expect the next album to be bigger."

"If I control it and say: 'Here's a low-flying record I f****** love,' then my fans will be like, 'Yay!' and the pop world will be like, 'Well, maybe the next one'.

"No one will say, 'That's a flop.' It'll just be, 'That's what he wanted to do."

Pop or not, we're excited to hear what Ed does next!