Ed Sheeran releases emotional song in honour of late friend Jamal

Ed Sheeran has released an emotional song called F64 in honour of his late friend and music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards MBE.

Jamal Edwards, son of Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, tragically passed away in February 2022, aged 31, due to cardiac arrest caused by recreational drug use.

As the one year anniversary of Jamal’s passing approaches, Ed has released this ode to his friend as part of F64, a rap series that Jamals’ music platform SBTV created.

The Shape of You singer mentions loving memories of him and Jamal together, as well as his daughters and the impact Edwards’ passing has had on him.

Sheeran’s music video opens with Sheeran standing in the centre of a ring of candles as he begins to sing, “Yo Jam, this is a letter to you. It's been a while, but it's been hard for me to get in the booth. Since we last spoke, I've become a father of two”.

“Therapy sessions, digging deep in depression. I got a life full of blessings, but this just breaks my f***ing heart. At your birthday, couldn't even crack a smile”.

The dad-of-two seemingly sings about wishing he knew about his friend’s drug use, “I never knew you touched the stuff, 'cause you'd always bad me up. You saw me more than drunk, you always hated what it does. Before Lyra I just stopped, I haven't even wanted one. I can't get over, this is f***ed, man I wished I'd known”.

Ed then says that Edwards would’ve been his youngest daughter’s godfather. “You left the world before you met Jupiter. Wish you'd have known, you would be godfather. You would've loved loving my little girls. If not for them, I'd be done with the world”.

“Was there two hours after you passed. Speeding east to west, silent in the back of the car. Was at your mum's, there all week, trying to make sense but I can't”.

Ed then references always being there for Jamal’s family. 'Cause it's been a long night and I cry 'cause I miss my brother. And for life, got your sis and mother”.

The video was filmed in Stamford Bridge stadium, home of Chelsea FC, whom Jamal was a lifelong fan of. The clip shows his name spelt out in the stadium’s seats.

Watch the full video below: