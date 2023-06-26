Ed Sheeran gets candid about career as he opens his own concert

Ed Sheeran recently played two-concerts-in-one!

The Bad Habits singer is currently performing across the United States on his Mathematics Tour.

Singer-songwriter Khalid has been accompanying Ed on the tour so far. However, the 25-year-old was involved in a car accident, making him unable to perform over the weekend. So, with no alternative support act, Ed took to the stage to perform the opening slot himself.

Before he was officially due to perform at the FedEx Field in Maryland, Ed appeared on stage on Saturday night dressed in a white t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

The Grammy-award winner surprised fans by taking out his guitar and playing an acoustic set for 30 minutes. Ed chose to perform songs from his most recent album, Subtract.

In videos recorded by fans, Ed can be seen taking to the stage before his main show and explaining that Khalid was recently in a car accident. “He is recovering, and we wish him the best,” he stated to the crowd.

Ed later went on to add: “I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston.”

As he started his set, Ed joked that the spontaneous performance could add confusion. “And I’m going to say this after every song because if people don’t know who was going to be the opening act today, people are going to be walking in being like, ‘This show isn’t what I thought it was,’” he teased.

Despite it being an unplanned performance, Ed went on to admit that he felt more relaxed and comfortable. “Usually when I start playing, it’s like pitch-black and now I get to see everyone. It’s awesome. This is pretty fun,” the Shape of You singer exclaimed.

“I kind of feel like when you’re the main act, there’s a bunch of pressure because people have paid to see you but I feel like when you’re the opening act you’re sort of like, ‘Let’s have fun. Let’s play songs,’” he concluded.

Ed and Khalid are next due to take to the stage this Saturday, July 1, at the Gillette Stadium in Boston.