Ed Sheeran asked this Irish star to be his baby girl’s godfather

Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran revealed the Irish musician he asked to be his daughter Lyra’s godfather, and we couldn’t approve more!

Appearing on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, Ed shared that Snow Patrol star and his best friend Johnny McDaid is the godfather of Ed and Cherry’s daughter, Lyra.

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed the birth of their first child last August, announcing the wonderful news on social media. “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” the new dad wrote on Instagram at the time

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,” he lovingly added.

Now, nearly 10 months later, Sheeran has opened up about his daughter’s godfather, while explaining how he was the one to bring Johnny McDaid and Friends star Courteney Cox together nine years ago. The happy couple have been in a long-term relationship since 2013.

“I introduced her to my best mate Johnny, who I wrote Shape Of You and Bad Habits with. He’s also godfather to Lyra, but yeah, I introduced them like nine years ago.”

“She just invited me round her house and I just kept going round and then one day I brought Johnny and he didn’t come home,” Ed proudly recalled.

What a matchmaker!