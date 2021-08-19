Ed Sheeran announces the release date of his next album

It’s a wonderful day for Ed Sheeran fans as the singer-songwriter has announced the release date for his next album.

Ed’s latest album, ‘÷’ was released in 2017 meaning fans have had to wait quite a long time for some new music. Since then he’s released an album full of collaborations, as well as a single, Bad Habits, which he dropped this past June.

Taking to social media today, the 30-year-old Galway Girl singer shared the exciting news that his fourth studio album, aptly titled ‘=’, will be coming out in just a few short months on October 29.

“My 4th studio album ‘=‘ comes out October 29th, and is available to preorder today on all platforms, cd, vinyl and cassette,” he excitedly announced.

“I started writing and recording this album June 2017. It's been a long, long process. I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record.”

“I’ve never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it. The next song off of it is called Visiting Hours, which I finished for my friend Michael who sadly passed away this year. If you preorder the album you get this song with it, but it’s also on all platforms from now too. Lots more music to come, but for now I hope you are as excited as me for this album. ‘=‘ everywhere from October 29th x”

Sheeran also shared a photo of the album’s song list, including titles which include Tides, Shivers, First Times, Bad Habits, Overpass Graffiti, The Joker And The Queen, Leave Your Life, Collide, 2step, Stop The Rain, Love In Motion, Visiting Hours, Sandman and Be Right Now.

To top it all off, Ed’s new song Visiting Hours is available to listen to right now with a performance video already up on the singer’s YouTube channel.

You can check out the heartfelt song, Visiting Hours below;