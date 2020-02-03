Yaaas: Apparenly, eating peanut butter could help you lose weight

If, like me, you're forever searching for a way to lose weight that doesn't involve living off kale then here is some wonderful news.

Scientists believe that peanut butter may be the key to losing weight.

Apparently, peanut butter helps boost a feeling of fullness and even improves your insulin and glucose responses.

Tucking into peanut butter once a day can stop you from gaining extra pounds, thus improving your health.

It is understood that there is less risk of gaining weight if you opt for peanut butter when snacking throughout the day.

However, experts do suggest eating peanut butter without the added sugar.

It is also important to remember that bodies come in all different shapes and sizes.

Gaining weight is nothing to be ashamed of but if you do feel like shedding a couple of pounds in order to feel healthier and happier then perhaps peanut butter is the one for you?

We’ll certainly be trying it on our toast in the morning.