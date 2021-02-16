Easy, cheesy veggie burger recipe

It's February, it's cold, you're bored, there's nowhere to go and you've gotten takeaway twice now just for something to do.

We get it. It's hard right now when returning to normal can seem so far away some days, when can't go on day trips, visit with friends or even go away somewhere. We're stuck in our small 5k, we've walked every walk imaginable within it and we're just sick of feeling like we're living the same day again and again.

If nothing else, we can spice up our food routine – and that doesn't have to mean getting a takeaway. This sweet potato burger will be a yummy treat and something different, without the takeaway-three-times-this-week guilt! You'll need:

2 sweet potatoes

1 can black beans

1 white onion

1tbsp parsley

2 garlic cloves (minced)

2tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

Swiss cheese slices

1 egg

200g breadcrumbs

Tomato relish

Spinach leaves

Sliced tomato

Toasted burger buns

Cut sweet potatoes in half, coat exposed potato with olive oil and poke holes in the surface using a fork.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper, place the sweet potatoes face up on it and put into the oven at 200 degrees Celsius. Bake until soft and mashable at the centre – roughly 30-40 minutes.

Spoon insides of the sweet potatoes into a bowl and add the black beans after draining. Using a potato mashers, crush them together until combined and set aside.

Pour olive oil into a pan and place it over a medium heat. Add chopped onion, garlic and salt to the pan ad cook until golden.

Add the contents of the pan to the sweet potato-black bean mix and combine.

Season with salt, pepper and parsley and then add in the egg and breadcrumbs. Combine well to create the patty mixture.

Using a spoon to scoop out the patty, shape them with your hands and fry on a pan over medium heat with olive oil until golden brown. Add a slice of Swiss cheese over the patty and allow it to melt.

After toasting the buns, assemble the burgers, adding a layer of tomato relish or whatever sauce you like to the bun, topping with spinach leaves, sliced tomato and the cheesy patty. Enjoy!