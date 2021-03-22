Eastenders star Kellie Bright is pregnant with her third child

44-year-old Eastenders star Kellie Bright is going to be a mum-of-three, after announcing the wonderful news that she and husband Paul Stocker are expecting their third child!

Baby number three will be a lovely little brother or sister to the couple’s two other children, nine-year-old Freddy and five-year-old Gene.

The Eastenders actress is overjoyed to be pregnant again, especially after opening up about her difficult fertility and IVF journey. Kellie explained in an interview with OK! Magazine how she conceived Freddy naturally, but went through IVF to become pregnant with Gene.

Kellie and Paul then froze three embryos for a later date, if and when they decided to have another baby. Deciding that the time was now towards the end of 2019, the pair started their fertility journey again, but sadly the first two times didn’t work.

“So this baby inside me now was the last one we had – the last chance of a pregnancy, because at 44 we were not going through IVF again. I believe it was meant to be,” Kellie revealed. However, the soap star then went on to share how this pregnancy certainly wasn’t a walk in the park either, as she recalled having a bleed early on.

“With the third one, I didn’t think that had worked either because I had a bleed two days before I was due to take the pregnancy test,” Kellie explained, adding, “It was significant enough for me to be in floods of tears with my husband cradling me.”

“It stopped quite suddenly, so I still did the test, even though in my heart I thought it hadn’t worked. So when it said 'pregnant' I almost fell to the floor,” she excitedly said, continuing, “I was so shocked and thrilled, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I ran downstairs to Paul. I just stood crying — really crying — and he couldn’t understand a word I was saying! It took my breath away.”

“I knew it was my last chance, so the fact it was a positive was so unbelievably wonderful. A truly wonderful, crazy life moment,” Kellie confirmed.

Huge congratulations to Kellie and Paul on this exciting new little bundle of joy!