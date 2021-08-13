Eastenders star joins this year’s Strictly Come Dancing’s line-up

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up really is shaping up nicely after the twelfth star was announced on social media on Thursday evening.

Rounding off our star-studded line-up we have Eastenders actress, Rose Ayling-Ellis. Setting records, Rose will also be Strictly’s first ever deaf contestant too.

“Making #Strictly 2021 her next big role. @bbceastenders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis joins our all-star cast!,” they excitedly announced on social media.

Revealing the wonderful news herself on Instagram, Rose exclaimed, “If you had told me one year ago that I would be on Strictly Come Dancing, I would have laughed in your face! I am still pinching myself, it doesn't seem real. I am so, so, so, so excited to be a part of the Strictly family this year and I cannot wait to meet everyone else.”

“Bring on the glitter, the glam and the magic of Strictly and I promise I will try my very, very best!” she sweetly added.

Rose will be joined by fellow former Eastenders star Nina Wadia who was just announced yesterday as the eleventh star to join the 2021 Strictly family.

Other celebs to take part in the 2021 series of Strictly include Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, children’s TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, British broadcaster AJ Odudu, Award-winning actor, comedian and author Robert Webb along with McFly’s very own Tom Fletcher.

19-year-old Tilly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will also be taking to the dance floor, as well as British actor and producer Greg Wise, sports broadcaster and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker and soap star Katie McGlynn.

While there's no word yet as to when exactly this new series will premiere, we do know that rehearsals are due to begin in the coming weeks towards the beginning of September, so hopefully it won't be too much of a wait!