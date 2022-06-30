EastEnders star Brooke Kinsella welcomes baby boy into the world

Congratulations are in order for EastEnders actress Brooke Kinsella as she welcomes a baby boy into the world with her husband Simon Boardley.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share the happy news with her followers by posting an adorable black and white snap of her new arrival.

Brooke captioned the post, “Ben Ross Boardley. 29/06/22. A perfect miracle given to us on a day when so much was taken away”.

She added, “Named after the very best of men. He will do them so proud, I know it already”.

Brooke’s bundle of joy was born on the 14th anniversary of her younger brother’s death. Kinsella chose the name Ben to pay tribute to her younger brother Ben who was tragically stabbed to death in 2008 when he was just 16 years of age.

Friends of the actress rushed to the comments to congratulate her on the birth of her second child.

Beauty specialist Nilam Holmes penned, “Beautiful. I think Ben sent you a gift to help ease your grief of this day”.

Holby City’s Chizzy Akudolu wrote, “Hey Ben. You probably don’t know yet, but you are part of an incredible legacy. You’re named after an Angel and your parents are gonna give you so much love. Oh, and you have an adorable, big sister too. Can’t wait to meet you”.

“Ohhhh!!!! My Lordy!!!! How amazing. Welcome Ben”, added Dinnerladies star Kate Robbins.

After her brother’s passing, the actress went on to set up an anti-knife crime charity called the Ben Kinsella Trust. They work to educate young people about the negative impacts of knife crime and deter them from violence.

Brooke and Simon tied the knot in December 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Elsie, into the world in September 2020.