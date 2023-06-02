EastEnders’ Shana Swash announces she’s pregnant with first baby

Congratulations are in order for Shana Swash and her fiancé Nick as they have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The former EastEnders star, who used to play the character of Demi Miller alongside her brother Joe Swash in the BBC soap, revealed the exciting news earlier today.

Posting a selfie with Nick giving her a peck on the cheek, Shana looked overjoyed as she held up a copy of their ultrasound pictures.

Credit: Shana Swash Instagram

She captioned the post, “PENDING… BABY JONES 5TH DECEMBER 2023”, revealing their little one will arrive at the end of the year.

Many fans and famous faces alike rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their wonderful news.

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch penned, “Aww amazing amazing news. Congratulations to you both, how adorable”.

“Congratulations!!!! So happy for you all!!”, wrote singer Imelda May while The Real Hustle star Jessica Jane added, “Oh my gaaaaaaawd…!!! Congratulations gorgeous girl”.

Shana’s fiancé Nick shared a moving message about expecting a new addition to their family over on his own Instagram page.

Credit: Shana Swash Instagram

Posting snaps of ultrasounds, Nick admitted, “No words can explain how me and @shana_swash are feeling at this moment in time. We are so happy and over the moon with our new 1st little bubba to come”.

“We are so proud to introduce you little one to the world and you be soooo loved its untrue. Thank you mother nature for giving us a little ray of sunshine. Cant wait to hold you”.

The couple announced they were engaged back in August 2021 when Swash posted selfies while holding up her stunning engagement ring and exclaiming, “I SAID YES”.

Congratulations again to Shana and Nick as they prepare for this new chapter in their lives.