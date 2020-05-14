EastEnders set to resume filming in the coming weeks, BBC says

EastEnders is set to resume filming by the end of June, BBC has confirmed. Fans of the soap opera will be delighted to hear that new episodes of the show will be airing on our screens in the coming months.

Filming was shut down amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Charlotte Moore, director of content at the BBC, confirmed the news in The Telegraph.

“We’ve been looking carefully at how we can safely put some of our shows back into production, and I’m pleased to announce that we plan to begin filming again on both EastEnders and Top Gear by the end of June.

“We’re also exploring ways to restart shooting on dramas and other major BBC shows.”

She added: “Of course, we will work within Government guidelines. Crews will be strictly limited. Cast members will do their own hair and make-up. Social distancing will be in place.”

BBC spread out pre-filmed episodes of EastEnders during the first few months of lockdown to ensure the soap would remain on air for as long as possible.