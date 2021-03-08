Eastenders’ Lacey Turner opens up about her baby’s premature birth

Eastenders star Lacey Turner welcomed the miraculous birth of her second child, a beautiful baby boy just over a month ago, and has now revealed his gorgeous name and opened up about his premature birth.

Revealing the exciting news to OK! Magazine, Lacey and husband Matt Kay have given their baby boy the unusual moniker, Trilby Fox.

“I always thought it was such a cool name,” Lacey commented, explaining where she got the inspiration from. “I knew a girl once and her sister was called Trilby Fox and I always thought it was such a cool name, and I quite liked it for a boy, so I've had it in my head for a really long time!”

“It’s nice because when people say, 'What's his name?' you say, 'Trilby, like the hat.' When we had Dusty, we said, 'Dusty, like Dusty Springfield',” she said, referring to their eldest daughter, Dusty Violet Kay who turns two this summer.

Opening up about her stressful birth experience, Lacey also revealed that her little man arrived prematurely, born at just 36-weeks This resulted in Trilby needing to spend two days in a special care unit in the hospital, where it was discovered that he had fluid in his lungs.

“I felt sorry for him. It’s so strange to see your baby strapped up to loads of wires. But he was only considered a week premature. I spoke to other mums there and realised how lucky we were. Some of their babies were born at 24 weeks.”

“You could only have one parent there every 24 hours because of Covid, so it didn’t make sense for Matt to come up to the hospital. But that meant he didn’t see him for the first couple of days. It was so strange,” Lacey recalled, before assuring us that little Trilby is right as rain now, happy and healthy.

Huge congratulations to both Lacey and Matt on the birth of their second child.