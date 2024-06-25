EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa pens sweet tribute to daughter Mia

Jacqueline Jossa has been celebrating her daughter Mia.

The EastEnders actress is marking her youngest daughter’s sixth birthday with a heartfelt tribute online.

Jacqueline described Mia as having ‘the kindest heart’ in the sweet message for her.

Taking to Instagram, Jossa shared a collection of photos to her 3.5M followers of her daughter enjoying her 6th birthday party.

In the caption of the post, Jacqueline wrote, “Happy birthday baby girl. 6 years old”.

“I love you more than anything. My crazy fun sassy little princess”.

The 31-year-old then added, “You have the kindest heart we are all so lucky to have you”.

Many famous faces took to the comments to send birthday wishes to Mia, including some EastEnders stars.

Shona McGarty penned, “Gorgeous Happy birthday”, while Kitty Castledine said, “Happy birthday Mia!!”.

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer added, “Happy bday lovely!!!!”.

Jacqueline and her husband Dan Osborne have already celebrated Mia’s birthday by organising a lavish party for her and her loved ones over the weekend.

There were two show-stopping cakes for the birthday girl and plenty of fun activities for guests, including painting crafts, teddy-making and water games.

The soap star also shared more details from the event to her Instagram Stories, revealing, “Mia spent the day with her nearest and dearest. Thankyou everyone who made the effort to come and celebrate with Mia moo, she had the best day with you all!”.

“We really are so lucky to be surrounded by such fab friends and family. Family really is EVERYTHING”.

As well as being parents to Mia, Jacqueline and Dan share nine-year-old Ella together. Dan also has a 10-year-old son named Teddy from a previous relationship.