Eamonn Holmes apologises after offensive hair remark on This Morning

Northern Irish broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has been getting quite a bit of heat on social media today with many people accusing him of being “ignorant” after making a few very offensive remarks about a co-worker’s hair on This Morning.

While speaking to resident doctor Zoe Williams, Eamonn made an off-hand comment comparing Zoe’s afro hair style to an alpaca. “Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today,” he said as Zoe awkwardly laughed over Zoom.

“You just want to pet it, don’t you? It’s very alpaca-ish.” he cringingly added.

| NEW: Eamonn Holmes tells woman her hair "reminds him of an alpaca" pic.twitter.com/5B3nP9rzOO — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 12, 2021

Laughing it off, a smiling Zoe sternly responded, “Don’t touch my hair!” which had co-host Ruth Langsford chip in, “Yeah don’t touch the hair! Thank you Zoe see you later.”

Following this awkward exchange many people took to social media, with some even demanding that Holmes resign over this offensive blunder.

“This is why MANY black women avoid wearing their natural hair to work … even on Zoom in the comforts of their own home. Eamonn… disgusting,” one Twitter user wrote.

This is why MANY black women avoid wearing their natural hair to work … even on Zoom in the comforts of their own home. Eamonn… disgusting. https://t.co/l8zNtu5PPT — Omo (@TobiRachel_) August 12, 2021

Since then, Eamonn has taken to Twitter to formally apologise if anyone was offended by the comments he made.

“Hey everyone out there. if my attempt at being humorous with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misjudged I am mortified and humbly apologise to anyone who was offended,” the tweet read.

While we can’t judge the sincerity of this apology, many people were left less than satisfied with some people asking Eamonn to “do better”.

Hey everyone out there. if my attempt at being humorous with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misjudged I am mortified and humbly apologise to anyone who was offended. — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) August 12, 2021

“Making jokes about a black woman’s hair is never being “humorous” especially when comparing it to an animal. Eamonn I appreciate you felt this was in good humour, but please do better,” one Twitter user responded.

Meanwhile, another passionately wrote, “‘If my attempt at being humourous with my friend was misjudged’ is not an apology. That is gaslighting people who are offended by what you said. Try again.”

More to follow.