E4 launches first trailer for Made In Chelsea spin-off Beyond Chelsea

We finally have a first look at Beyond Chelsea!

Last month, three of the biggest former Made In Chelsea stars – Lucy Watson, Binky Felstead and Rosie Fortescue – confirmed that they would be appearing in a brand-new spin-off series, titled Beyond Chelsea.

Now, almost one month on from the exciting announcement, E4 has released their first teaser trailer for the upcoming series.

Last night, the team behind Beyond Chelsea took to social media to share the initial trailer, which can be viewed here:

The teaser showcases Lucy, Binky and Rosie reuniting with camera crews, with each of them taking their place in front of the camera.

“It’s scary, but we’ve decided to let the cameras in again,” Lucy explains, before Binky adds: “Three friends making it in the world.”

In the caption of their trailer, E4 teased: “The O.G. queens from Made in Chelsea are back. Brand new Beyond Chelsea coming soon."

Following the trailer update, many Made in Chelsea fans have been taking to social media to express their thoughts so far.

“Yaaasss! Can’t wait to see your beautiful faces back on screen,” one viewer praised.

“Omg I am too excited for this!!!!” another exclaimed.

“Yay!!!! Finally! Please include the other OGs tho too Millie, Thompsons, even Spencer and Hugo!” a third fan added.

On September 25, fans of Made In Chelsea were thrilled when Lucy, Rosie and Binky confirmed that they would be reuniting for a new spin-off show.

At the time, the three stars took to their respective Instagram accounts to post a stunning snap of themselves posing together.

Explaining the process behind making the series, Binky penned: “I’m incredibly proud of Beyond Chelsea – a project I’ve been passionate about doing for a long time. After conversations with the girls and my MIC family at Monkey and Channel 4, everyone gave it a resounding yes!”

She added: “The series reflects where I am in life now, whilst still giving a nod to the original show. It’s so exciting to see it all finally come together.”

A launch date for Beyond Chelsea has yet to be announced.