€26,000 later? This woman has been BANNED from Disney stores

Beth Louise Carr has such a love for Disney, that she has spent her entire student loan, somewhere to the tune of €26,000, on Disney memorabilia and trips to Disney theme parks.

Beth admits to falling in love with Disney after watching Beauty And The Beast as a child.

The art student has since collected thousands of toys, and has visited Disney resorts nine times all over the world.

Beth, who from her instagram account appears to have a promising career as an artist, has turned an entire room in her house into a fairytale dream land.

The young woman from Sunderland has admitted to having " thousands of Disney toys all over the house."

"I own five Disney outfits, with a wardrobe filled with Disney inspired T-shirts and accessories" she went on to tell the Mail Online.

Boyfriend of the mega-fan, Lee Creighton, believes that Beth has spiralled out of control, and has had to ban her from all Disney stores in the UK.

Despite the ban, Lee has gone to Disneyland in Paris a number of times with his girlfriend, and supports her love of all things Disney.

Beth started her Disney clad instagram three years ago, and it has now gained over 5,000 followers, most of whom appear to be fellow Disney fans.

Beth also told the Mail Online about her reasons for loving Disney, citing a hard childhood where "Disney always managed to put a smile on my face.

Hakuna Matata guys!