Dublin’s most Instagrammable spots to snap a gorgeous pic!

Dublin is a great city to capture on the ‘Gram – if you know where to go that is! A colourful and vibrant city full of cool spots, it’s easy to write it off as a tourist haven, but there’s a lot to discover around the city for anyone who’s looking to snap a few pics.

Ha’penny Bridge

Located along Bachelor’s Walk in the city centre, this iconic landmark of Dublin is the perfect spot to snap a pic! This symbol of Dublin was built in the 1800s and is named after the original fare for crossing the bridge. Its charming elliptical archway would make a gorgeous frame for a photo for your Insta!

St. Enda’s Park

Just above Marlay Park, this lesser know spot features the stunning Pádraig Pearse Museum, a walled garden and beautiful grounds, the perfect backdrop to your pictures! Particularly stunning in summer and autumn with the riot of colours in the trees and the overflowing flower beds, it’s a gorgeous spot to wander for an afternoon and stop for afternoon tea in the museum café. The river walk and steps down to it are perfect to strike a pose and get some dreamy forest-fairy-like pics!

Anne’s Lane

The Anne’s Lane overhead umbrella art installation brings a little colour and beauty to the city centre. Just off Stephen’s Green (and very close to lots of tasty restaurant spots!) it’s a great spot to dress up in something colourful and get a picture! Wait for a blue sky day and take an angled photo to truly capture all their vibrant beauty!

St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre

An underrated spot for pictures around Dublin – usually because it’s flooded with tourists – if you can get it at a quiet time it can make for some truly striking photos. The greenhouse-style shopping mall lets in lots of light, creates some cool shadowing in the afternoon and creates a very cool background on the upper levels closer to the roof. It’s quietest in the early morning so if you want a background clear of people, try going then.

Poolbeg Lighthouse

At the end of the South Wall walk, the pretty and perfect picture spot, Poolbeg Lighthouse stands tall. The iconic, bright red lighthouse is reachable only via the walk along the long seawalk. Get your stroll in and see beautiful sunset views if you head out there in the evening.

Little Museum of Dublin

Looking for a super quirky backdrop? The Little Museum of Dublin is a really cool spot full of The chronicles the history of the city in the last century. The walls are packed with pictures and curios, there’s a recreation of the Irish Times editor’s office and rooms inspired by different decades, all in a gorgeous old Georgian building. Worth a visit for the interesting history alone, this quirky spot has vintage vibes for days for your photos!

Iveagh Gardens

Another city centre spot, this unique collection of garden landscapes designed in 1865 features a waterfall, fountains, beautiful sculptures, archways and even a rose garden. Explore the gardens and snap pics with the sundials, mazes and ponds to live your best secret garden life!

Dublin doors

Another iconic Dublin landmark, the colourful doors on the Georgian houses became symbols of the city in the 70s when an Irish-American policeman took photos of the vibrant doors and bright them back to be displayed on St. Patrick’s Day in New York. He was flooded with so many requests to buy the prints that they began to distribute them. Nowadays, we can use them for our own pictures – pro tip, colour coordinate your outfit with a few of these doors to create a cool, artsy effect! The best spots to find some of these are Fitzwilliam Square, Merrion Square and around St. Stephen’s Green.